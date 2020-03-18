DILLON, MONT. — Great Harvest Bread Co. is touting the availability of its bread products at its locations across the country as consumers find bread products in short supply at grocery stores nationwide.

“Providing a safe environment for our customers and employees while offering necessities such as fresh bread is our top priority,” said Mike Ferretti, chief executive officer of Great Harvest. “Our franchisees want to give people a convenient and local option for freshly-baked bread and made-to-order meals, so customers can take care of their families at home without stressing about the availability of bread and nutritious options.”

Great Harvest has more than 200 locations across the country and specializes in custom order bread products for customers. Great Harvest also announced that all locations will only offer in-store pickup until further notice.