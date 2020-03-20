WATERVILLE, MAINE — Mark Paradiso has joined Maine Crisp Co. as national director of sales. Mr. Paradiso has more than 20 years of experience with large consumer and entrepreneurial foods brands and 10 years of experience as head of a major food brokerage.

As national director of sales, Mr. Paradiso is responsible for the creation of a long-term sales strategy, national sales and business development, and the management of customer relations.

“We are thrilled that Mark is joining us and bringing his extensive experience in the specialty food market to our exciting opportunities,” said Michael Ross, chief executive officer of Maine Crisp Co. “His strategic approach to business growth, clear understanding of the specialty food market and commitment to cultivating customer relationships will help us grow the business to meet the opportunity.”

Mr. Paradiso started his career in the industry with the founding of $3.5 million food brokerage company Paradiso Specialty Foods Inc. He later served as the regional sales manager of Keebler Co. and as the national sales manager of the Sickinger-Lee company, the 1996 Atlanta Olympics product licensee, which was later acquired by Byrd.

Prior to joining Maine Crisp, Mr. Paradiso worked as the national sales director at Byrd Cookie Co. and Bodacious Food Co. He also was the national sales manager for Fusion Gourmet.