WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products rose 0.3% in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The index for all food at home also rose, increasing 0.4%.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 12 posted month-over-month gains and 6 finished lower.

The February index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 276.6% of the 1982-84 average, up 0.3% from a year ago. For all food at home, the February index was 244.1 up 0.4% from February 2019.

The CPI for cereals and cereal products in February was 226.2, down 0.1% from January and down 0.3% from February 2019. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 234.2, down 0.6% from January and down 0.7% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 217.7, down 0.8% from the previous month and down 1.8% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 239.4, up 0.7% from January and up 1.4% from February 2019.

The price index for bakery products in February was 305.9, up 0.5% from January and up 0.5% from February 2019.

The February index for bread was 186.7, up 0.9% from January and up 1.9% from February 2019. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 340.7, up 0.8% from January and up 2.6% from February 2019. For bread other than white, the index was 360.3, up 0.8% from January and up 0.9% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in February was 179.9, up 0.4% from January but down 0.8% from February 2019. The February index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 288.1, down 1.5% from January and down 0.3% from February 2019. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 313.6, down 0.9% from January and down 0.3% from February 2019; and cookies, 268.4, down 1.3% from the previous month and down 1.9% from the previous year.

The CPI for other bakery products in February was 271.8, up 1.7% from January and up 1.1% from February 2019. Under this heading, other price indexes in February included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 314, up 1.1% from January and up 1.5% from February 2019; crackers and cracker products, 308, up 2.1% from January and up 0.5% from February 2019; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 271.7, up 1.7% from January and up 1.1% from the previous year.