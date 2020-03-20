ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot plans to hire more than 1,000 people in response to unprecedented levels of business and demand caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the St. Louis-based discount grocer said March 20. The new employees will fulfill varying jobs within retail and distribution centers throughout the country. The company has streamlined the hiring process, meaning many workers could start the same or next day.

“Save A Lot is committed to continuing to provide high quality products and great value to our friends, families and communities across the country," said Kenneth McGrath, president and chief executive officer. "Now more than ever, our teams are working around the clock in our distribution centers, stores and offices to keep shelves stocked so that we can serve customers. I am very grateful for the amazing team members we have across the organization and their outstanding commitment to our customers. It takes many hands to feed America, and we need more hands.”

Recently displaced workers and those who have been laid off temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to apply.

Following recent news updates and guidance from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Save A Lot is taking necessary precautions. Save A Lot has increased the frequency of cleaning surfaces throughout stores nationwide. Most Save A Lot locations are dedicating the first hour the store is open each day to serve seniors, customers with disabilities and their caregivers. With the increased demand in stores, Save A Lot may be adjusting store hours in some locations to allow for time to clean and restock as needed. Save A Lot also has placed temporary limits on some items.

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot has 1,100 corporate and licensed stores in 33 states and 14 wholesale distribution centers.