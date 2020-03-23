PURCHASE, NY. — PepsiCo, Inc. announced it will provide additional compensation to line workers and enhanced benefits to all US-based employees during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The additional compensation covers more than 90,000 frontline employees at both PepsiCo Beverages North America and PepsiCo Foods North America and consists of a minimum of an incremental $100 per week for full-time workers over the next month.

The company also announced it will hire an additional 6,000 new, full-time, full-benefit frontline employees over the next several months.

“With COVID-19 reshaping the way we run our business and live our lives, it's important that we acknowledge the people keeping us steady during turbulent times, notably the heroic work of the millions of doctors, nurses, and health care professionals around the world,” said Ramon Laguarta, chairman and chief executive officer of PepsiCo. “At the same time, there is important work being done in other sectors, including our own, to help maintain the supply of foods and beverages.”

Enhanced benefits cover potential disruptions related to the outbreak. Employees who must quarantine will receive 100% of their pay during the up to 14-day quarantine period. The quarantine will not reduce accrued sick days or impact attendance record. The same goes for employees caring for family members that show symptoms of the virus or are diagnosed with COVID-19. Employees who work at a facility that must be closed will receive 100% of their pay for up to 12 weeks, and employees who are impacted by school and daycare closures will receive a minimum of two thirds of their pay for up to 12 weeks.

The company also is investing up to $11 million to support communities impacted by the outbreak. This includes public and private partnerships in the United States, Italy, Spain, France, Latin America and China.