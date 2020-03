Hydrobond Technology from Exact Mixing by Reading Bakery Systems quickly brings liquids and dry ingredient stream together with little temperature gain. It can be used with a continuous mixer to make the mixing process more efficient or with a pre-hydration system to mix dry ingredients and water directly into a brew holding tank. Bakers can blend dry and wet ingredients in a small footprint while reducing total mixing time and energy consumption.

(610) 693-5816 • www.exactmixing.com