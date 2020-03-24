WESTPORT, CONN. — Bessties LLC is launching its flagship product: The Besst Crackers.

The new USDA certified organic, high-fiber crackers are made with bran and rye milled from two farms that have been in operation for more than 150 years. Made with ingredients free from additives and grown without any GMOs or chemicals, the crackers are low-carb, vegan, keto-friendly and kosher.

The Original variety contains 35 calories, 10 grams of carbs and 6 grams of fiber per two-cracker serving. The crackers are made with just three ingredients: wheat bran, whole rye flour and sea salt.

The Everything Bagel variety contains 40 calories, 10 grams of carbs and 6 grams of fiber per two-cracker serving. The crackers are made with wheat bran, whole rye flour, sea salt, poppy seeds, minced garlic, minced onion and toasted sesame seeds.

“After years of consuming high fiber foods and witnessing firsthand the many health benefits of increased fiber, we decided it was time to take a closer look at its source,” said Bess Rostowsky, founder of Bessties LLC and certified health coach. “It quickly became clear that many wheat-based, fiber-rich foods had questionable sources for their ingredients. Most were non-organic and sprayed with harmful chemicals. The Besst Crackers has eliminated the chemical additives while still offering the same benefits of other high-fiber foods, by using the highest-quality, certified organic ingredients. They will instantly become your new ‘besstie.’”

The Besst Crackers are available on Amazon in 5-pack cases including 12 crackers each for $24.99.