WASHINGTON — Mark Jekanowski, PhD, has been named chairman of the World Agricultural Outlook Board, effective March 29. He will succeed Seth Meyer, PhD, who left the US Department of Agriculture in July 2019 after serving as chairman of the World Agricultural Outlook Board for five years.

In his new role, Dr. Jekanowski will be responsible for leading the development and release of the monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. He also will serve as program chairman for the USDA’s largest annual meeting, the Agricultural Outlook Forum.

“Dr. Jekanowski brings to this leadership position extensive experience in domestic and global agricultural commodity markets and deep understanding of the World Agricultural Board and its unique mission,” said Robert Johansson, chief economist at the USDA.

Dr. Jekanowski joined the World Agricultural Outlook Board in 2019 as deputy chairman. Prior to that he was with the USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS), first as chief of the Crops Branch and later as deputy director for the ERS commodity outlook program. Previously, Dr. Jekanowski was a senior vice president and head of the Washington office of Informa Economics.

The World Agricultural Outlook Board is the USDA’s focal point for economic intelligence and the commodity outlook for US and world agriculture. The Board coordinates, reviews and approves the monthly WASDE report as well as the USDA’s long-term agricultural projections.