AUSTIN, TEXAS — Aryzta has closed its baking plant in Austin, a move that will impact 95 people, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed earlier this month with the Texas Workforce Commission.

“(The Austin) bakery was operating under capacity, so Aryzta made the tough business decision to move production to other bakeries in our network,” said Kathy Lenkov, a spokeswoman for Aryzta.

Aryzta said its affected employees will receive pay and benefits through May 6.

“We are providing our employee assistance program and outplacement services to help them during the transition,” Ms. Lenkov said. “This is never an easy decision, and we are grateful to our employees and the city of Austin for their support over the years and now.”