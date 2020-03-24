LOUISVILLE, KY. — Victory Hemp Foods announced a new partnership with Austin-based Applied Food Sciences (AFS), a supplier of functional ingredients for the natural products industry.

The partnership will focus on sales and marketing for Victory Hemp’s food and beverage ingredients, including its proprietary V-70 Hemp Heart Protein and V-ONE Hemp Heart Oil, set to launch at the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) conference, held July 12-15 in Chicago. The ingredients deliver the nutritional benefits of hemp while providing neutral flavor and color, Victory Hemp said. They are suitable for a variety of applications.

“AFS has a well-earned reputation as a leader in the food ingredient space for the development of functional ingredients and working closely with their supply chains to scale them sustainably for all stakeholders,” said Chad Rosen, chief executive officer at Victory Hemp. “This partnership will allow Victory Hemp to apply all of our focus and resources on developing processing infrastructure and building a healthy supply chain as we work together to bring hemp back to the front row in American agriculture.”

AFS also announced it recently opened its Innovation Center at the University of Iowa’s Bio-Ventures Research Park. The center will be used to develop novel organic ingredients, with a focus on fostering plant-based science.