OMAHA, NEB. — Andy Reuel has been named chief financial officer (CFO) of Gavilon LLC. In his new role he will oversee all strategic and operational aspects of the company’s finance functions.

“With his financial knowledge and vast experience in the agriculture industry, Andy will thrive in his role at our company,” said Steven Zehr, chief executive officer at Gavilon. “We are excited to have him join our team and look forward to the growth opportunities that will come from his abilities and experience.”

Mr. Reul brings more than 30 years of experience to the role, including 18 years at Cargill and Bunge where he held senior management and vice president roles in risk, trading and treasury.

Most recently he was CFO for CSC Sugar, where he was responsible for overseeing accounting, finance and insurance among other departments within the company.

Mr. Reul received his bachelor of science degree in agricultural economics from the University of Wisconsin and a master’s degree in finance and investments from The George Washington University.

Gavilon also promoted Tim Neville to a newly created role, chief accounting and tax officer.

Mr. Neville joined Gavilon in 2008 and previously oversaw the company’s global tax and compliance initiatives. He was a part of the industry’s efforts to improve the 199A tax code in 2018, ensuring a level playing field for agricultural companies across the country. Before joining Gavilon, Mr. Neville worked as a senior manager at Deloitte Tax, LLP.

He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from the University of Nebraska — Lincoln. Mr. Neville is a current member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants.

“In an increasingly complex and diverse agriculture environment, it’s crucial to have strong leadership and oversight in our accounting department,” said Robert Jones, chief administration officer at Gavilon. “With more than 10 years of proven leadership experience with us, we are excited to have Tim Neville take on this new role.”