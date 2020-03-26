READING, PA. — Unique Pretzels, a family-owned snack maker based in Reading, is teaming up with Bikes & Beers to support the nation’s largest social distancing virtual bike ride to raise awareness for local breweries across the country facing temporary closings due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and to raise funds to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts and local cycling charities.

Unique Pretzels will donate bags of its Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings to be included in Rider Appreciation Boxes as part of the partnership. The boxes will also include additional items such as a t-shirt, two beer tokens for a local participating brewery, and Bike & Beers branded items.

“Cyclists are an extremely dedicated group of individuals, and it’s thrilling to participate in an event of this scale that will benefit so many people impacted by the coronavirus,” said Justin Spannuth, vice president and chief operating officer at Unique Pretzels. “Biking is a wonderful activity that is not only beneficial physically, it is also a terrific mental reprieve. With everything that’s going on in the world today, we commend Bikes & Beers for creating such a unique program that is fun, interactive and promotes a healthy lifestyle.”

Beginning April 1, riders of all abilities using either indoor machines or outdoor bikes can track their miles day-to-day for one month. They will submit their total mileage to Bikes & Beers on May 1 to be entered for awards and prizes based on total distance. Prizes include a Bianchi bicycle valued at about $1,000, a Hollywood Racks bike rack, and a Burley bike trailer.