CHICAGO— McDonald’s Corp. is pulling its all-day breakfast menu and limiting other items to ease operational and economic pressures related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“We know people depend on their local McDonald’s, and we are committed to continue doing our part to help our customers get through this pandemic,” said Bill Garrett, senior vice president of operations at McDonald’s US. “To simplify operations in our kitchens and for our crew, and ensure the best possible experience for our customers, we are working with our franchisees and local restaurants to focus on serving our most popular choices and will begin temporarily removing some items from the menu over the next few weeks.”

The company will continue evaluating the situation with the goal of bringing back its regular menu as soon as possible, he added.

The announcement comes less than a year after the chain gave franchisees the ability to limit the time and number of all-day breakfast offerings in an attempt to speed up drive-thru times.

Almost all US McDonald’s restaurants are operating drive-thru, delivery and take-away only, according to a regulatory report filed by the company on March 25. While it’s too early to estimate the outbreak’s full impact, the company said it “could be material.”

Dining rooms also are closed in most international markets. Several markets, including France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, have closed all restaurants.