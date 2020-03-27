WESTWOOD, NJ — Food safety provider RK Environmental Services launched a new Virucidal Program Service (VPS) to help companies manage their response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The VPS can be applied to any areas that should be disinfected and sanitized. It has been shown to kill viruses, including COVID-19, as well as harmful germs, pathogens, bacteria, fungi and small flies.

“The response to our disinfectant, sanitization and virucidal program has been well-received by our clients as an effective and complementary mitigation strategy against COVID-19,” said Hank Hirsch, president of RK Environmental Services. “It’s a great feeling to be able to support our clients and help foster a safe work environment.”