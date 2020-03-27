MINNEAPOLIS — Target Corp. has temporarily suspended its initiative to incorporate fresh grocery and adult beverages into its drive-thru and order pickup services in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic sweeping the nation.

The company also revised its remodel program and now anticipates approximately 130 remodels in 2020, down from the previous expectation of approximately 300. Target said the decision to cut back will allow remodel projects already underway to be completed. All other remodel projects will be moved into 2021.

Target also said it expects to open 15 to 20 small-format stores in 2020, rather than the 36 previously announced.

​“We are prioritizing the work that’s in front of us to support our team, store operations and supply chain as families across the country rely on Target for everything they need in this challenging environment,” said Brian C. Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer. “I want to thank our entire team for their efforts, which have been nothing short of heroic. Over the past few weeks we’ve experienced an unprecedented surge in traffic and sales, as guests rely on our stores and same-day services. Ensuring we can take care of our team and deliver for the millions of guests who are counting on us remains our top priority.”

Target said overall comparable sales in March are up more than 20% from the same period a year ago, with Essentials and Food and Beverage comparable sales up more than 50% in the period.