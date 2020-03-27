orville, ohio — Cory Onell has been named senior vice president, head of US retail sales at the J.M. Smucker Co.

He previously was vice president of sales for Campbell Soup Co.’s snacks division. He held several positions at Mondelez International before that, including global transformation lead, sales business services, and vice president of sales, Canada. He also brings experience at SABMiller, ACCO Brands, Sargento Foods Inc. and The Hershey Co.

In his new role, Mr. Onell will oversee J.M. Smucker Co.’s retail sales, category leadership, sales operations and customer and brand commercialization functions.

“We are excited to bring Cory, a leader with a proven track record of delivering strong results and passion for leading transformational change, to our organization,” said Geoff Tanner, chief marketing and commercial officer at the J.M. Smucker Co. “Cory has extensive experience leading highly effective sales teams, building strategic partnerships with customers and inspiring collaboration among cross-functional teams — a critical capability for our company as we continue to enhance our commercialization approach.”