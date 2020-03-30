CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) has committed $1 million to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“ADM is committed to doing our part not only to keep our colleagues and their families safe, but also to support the hundreds of global communities where we live and work,” said Juan Luciano, chairman and chief executive officer of ADM. “We appreciate the hard work of the medical professionals, first responders and government and community leaders on the front line during this difficult time.”

The pledge includes commitments to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, various regional and local charities focusing on COVID-19 in the areas where ADM operates, and matches to ADM employee contributions to COVID-19 relief and mitigation.

“This is a moment to step up for humanity,” said Elizabeth Cousens, president and CEO of the UN Foundation. ”And I thank ADM for their generous contribution to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Their donation puts a stake in the ground for what is most important — coming together, in solidarity, against a virus that affects us all.”

ADM also has available funds for employees who have been affected in this difficult time under its Colleague Emergency Fund, which provides grants to colleagues facing unusual and severe financial strain due to sudden crises outside of their control.

“Food is fundamental, especially in times like these,” Mr. Luciano said. “We are committed to playing our role in maintaining continuity throughout the entire agriculture supply chain. Our employees are working hard to maintain operations, enabling our customers to have the key ADM ingredients and products they need, and we have business continuity plans in place at each processing facility to manage through potential impacts associated with COVID-19. I am proud of the commitment and dedication of our workforce to provide access to nutrition to people around the world in this challenging operating environment.”

ADM is one of many companies that are committing support to fight against COVID-19.

Cargill on March 24 said it had donated 60,000 liters of disinfecting alcohol to the health sector in The Netherlands. The disinfecting alcohol was produced at Cargill’s Sas van Gent facility in Zeeland, The Netherlands, and it will be distributed to Dutch hospitals and health care institutions through the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport in The Netherlands.

Atchison, Kan.-based MGP Ingredients has “ramped up” its industrial alcohol production to continue supplying US manufacturers hospital-grade hand sanitizers and disinfectants.