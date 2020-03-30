FERNDALE, WASH. — HighKey is expanding its portfolio of low-carb, grain-free products with the debut of HighKey Protein Cereal.

Gluten-free and keto-friendly, the new breakfast offering contains 90 calories, less than 1 gram of sugar, no net carbs, 10 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving. The cereal is available in three flavors: cinnamon, frosted and cocoa.

“The consumer has spoken, and they are looking for low-carb, no added sugar foods that taste as good as the original,” said Joe Ens, co-chief executive officer of HighKey. “Our Protein Cereal brings back the childhood favorites to those that have had to give up on the classic category, but this time, it’s made grain-free with protein crisps and natural sweeteners, so consumers can enjoy our guilt-free flavors that are just as delicious as they remembered.”

HighKey Protein Cereal is available for purchase on the company’s website and on Amazon.