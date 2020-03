The SD-36 from Douglas Machines Corp. is an efficient batch washer that cleans a variety of containers, with customization to meet the unique needs of the baking and snack industries. The front-loading system offers the flexibility of cleaning multiple container types in the same wash cycle using as little as 120 gal of water, and it processes up to 10 batches per hour. Its sheet pan capacity is 36 per batch.



