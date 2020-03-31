READING, PA. — Rentokil is introducing a disinfection service to the food, beverage, foodservice and retail industries. The service is designed to protect employees and customers from the transmission of viruses, bacteria, fungi and mold, the company said.

The service uses ultra-volume disinfection foggers to disperse an environmentally friendly and hypo-allergenic disinfectant. The foggers create small disinfectant droplets, which treat such surfaces as floors, handrails and doorknobs, and large areas in a short time frame. The treatment inactivates pathogens in 10 minutes, according to the company.

“As many of our commercial customers remain in operation to serve the public in this unprecedented time in history, they understandably have concerns about keeping their staff and customers safe,” said John Myers, president and chief executive officer of Rentokil. “Our mission is to protect people and enhance lives, and we developed this service to help businesses disinfect safely, quickly and efficiently.”

The formula is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug Administration and has no harsh fumes, according to the company.

“We want to be able to arm customers with the peace of mind of a safe and healthy work environment,” Mr. Myers said. “The disinfection service will help businesses reduce risk in this uncertain time and turn their focus back on their operations.”