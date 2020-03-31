KANSAS CITY — Soft wheat millers in discussions with Milling & Baking News forecast soft red winter wheat production in 2020 at 284,806,000 bus, up 45,640,000 bus, or 19%, from 239,166,000 bus in 2019. The forecast was to have been presented at the North American Millers’ Association spring conference at Palm Coast, Fla., on Tuesday, March 31, but that conference was canceled because of the expanding coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The millers also forecast soft white winter wheat production in 2020 at 192,305,000 bus, down 9% from 211,702,000 bus in 2019.

Grover Van Hoose, grain buyer, The Mennel Milling Co., Fostoria, Ohio, coordinated the miller panel, which also included Shawn Branstetter, wheat merchandiser, The Andersons, Inc., Maumee, Ohio; Carl Schwinke, vice president, Siemer Milling Co., Teutopolis, Ill.; Samuel Doering, soft red winter director, Ardent Mills, LP, Denver, Colo., and Mark Rossol, merchandising manager, soft wheat, The Andersons.