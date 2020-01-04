New advancements in mixing technology from AMF Bakery Systems have enabled unprecedented automation possibilities for batch processes as well as seamless conversion to continuous mixing. By replacing manual mixing processes with automation, bakeries can realize economies of scale, improve consistency, and reduce labor costs while also expanding production output. This white paper explores the benefits of automated mixing for solving challenges in scaling bakery production.
|Sign up for our free newsletters
From breaking news to R&D insights, we’ll send you the top stories affecting the industry.
|Subscribe