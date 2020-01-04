PHILADELPHIA — Edward O. Irion has been named president and chief executive officer of Philadelphia Macaroni Co., Inc., a producer of dry and frozen pasta for the industrial, private label, retail and foodservice markets. He succeeds Luke Marano Jr., who has been named executive chairman.

Mr. Irion joins Philadelphia Macaroni from Dakota Growers Pasta Co., where he spent the past 20 years in a variety of roles, most recently as president and general manager. He also was chief financial officer and director of business development and sales at Dakota Growers Pasta, which is a pasta supplier with operations in both Minnesota and South Dakota.

He is a past vice chairman of the board of directors at the National Pasta Association.

“I am excited for the opportunity to join the Philadelphia Macaroni team and build on the legacy that Luke and the Marano family have created over five generations,” Mr. Irion said.

Incorporated in 1914, Philadelphia Macaroni Co. is a fifth-generation family-owned business that operates four pasta facilities located in Pennsylvania, North Dakota and Washington. The company produces and distributes more than 350 million lbs of pasta annually to an international customer base. The company is a major producer of private label boxed macaroni and cheese. The company also mills durum and hard red spring wheat for internal use as well as for sale on the open market through Minot Milling Co. located in North Dakota.