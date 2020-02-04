OMAHA, NEB. — Amy Tesinsky has joined Petsource, a subsidiary of Scoular, as senior research and innovation scientist.

Ms. Tesinsky will oversee the identification, development and production of freeze-dried products for the pet food industry. Her primary day-to-day responsibilities include ensuring ingredients are made to customer standards during the freeze-drying process. She is also responsible for assisting customers to devise new product formulations, conduct trials and partner with university research teams as needed for additional testing and validation studies.

Ms. Tesinsky will work out of a $50 million manufacturing plant under construction in Seward, Neb. The facility is slated to open this fall.

Prior to joining Scoular, Ms. Tesinsky was an associate scientist for Kemin, and earlier was a product development and nutrition specialist for Oxbow Animal Health.

She graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in animal science. She received a master’s degree in nutrition in 2009 from Texas A&M University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biological Sciences.

“Petsource customers can rely on Amy for nutritional knowledge, product development and innovation expertise,” said Jon Heussner, director of operations for Petsource. “I’m excited she is joining our team committed to producing high-quality ingredients for our pets.”