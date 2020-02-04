PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. — SunflowerFamily USA has unveiled a new Organic Sunflower Protein Crisps breakfast cereal. The high-protein plant-based cereal contains up to 14 grams of plant protein per serving, is soy free, grain free, dairy free, gluten free and allergen free.

“Our customers were asking for an organic, plant-based cereal that was high in protein and free from dairy, gluten and soy, but it didn’t exist, so we decided to make one,” said Gary Bartl, owner of SunflowerFamily USA.

The Organic Sunflower Protein Crisps contain six ingredients and are considered a good source of dietary fiber (5 grams) and naturally occurring minerals and folate. The sunflower-protein cereal is available in a cacao flavor with a vanilla flavor becoming available later this year.