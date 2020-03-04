VANCOUVER, BC — Kees Docter, senior bakery technician at Lallemand, has announced his retirement, effective April 4.

Mr. Docter has been with Lallemand for the past 25 years, joining the company in 1995 with the acquisition of the Gist-Brocades baking ingredients business. Mr. Docter was a senior bakery technologist at Gist-Brocades for more than eight years, and earlier he was a general manager at Vebaco, a large industrial bakery located in The Netherlands. He also was president and founder of Utopia Bakery Cafe. During his career

Mr. Docter was instrumental in representing Lallemand at many baking industry trade shows, particularly the IBIE and the International Pizza shows in Las Vegas.