PURCHASE, NY. — In an effort to provide relief during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, PepsiCo, Inc. is contributing more than $45 million to affected communities across the world. The funds will be used to support at-risk populations, health care workers and food banks.

"This unprecedented crisis requires all-hands-on deck, and companies have a big role to play in directing critical resources to the most vulnerable," said Ramon Laguarta, chairman and chief executive officer, PepsiCo.

PepsiCo said it is currently distributing donations to countries most impacted by COVID-19.

In North America, the business committed $15.8 million to increase American students’ access to meals, provide financial support to unemployed restaurant workers and supply United States health care staff with personal protective equipment. In Europe, $7.7 million will go toward health care systems and meal distribution, with efforts focused heavily on France, Italy and Spain. PepsiCo will allocate $6.5 million to support local food banks in Latin America. Funds will be used to bolster the stock of key food staples and provide staff with transportation and safety training. In addition, $7.3 million will go toward communities in Africa, South Asia and the Middle East, while $3.3 million will be directed toward Australia, New Zealand, China and the Asia Pacific region.

PepsiCo said it will announce more programs and fundraising details in the coming weeks to better assist those in need.

“Food is at the heart of what PepsiCo does, and we believe the best way we can support communities during this difficult time is by leveraging our expertise and capabilities, along with help from our partners, to bring food to our neighbors who need it most,” Mr. Laguarta said. “We're activating our global resources to do this now and provide other essential relief, and we will continue to do so as the world unites to tackle COVID-19."