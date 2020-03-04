Packaging tortillas is no problem for the patented Formost Fuji FFB Tortilla Bagger. Tortillas feed directly from flighted tabletop conveyors into the Tortilla Bagger. Specially designed paddles move the stacks into the bag with a gentle hand-like motion. The bag-opening system provides greater tolerance of irregularities. The FFB is compact, durable and carefully engineered for trouble-free operation. It saves maintenance costs, too. All parts are readily accessible for easy cleaning and maintenance.

(425) 483-9090 • www.formostfuji.com