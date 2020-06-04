DES MOINES, IOWA — Patrick Wood has been promoted to chief financial officer of Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer. He succeeds Tammi Guldenpfennig, a longtime Kemin leader who spent 30 years with the company, including the past 18 years as CFO.

Mr. Wood joined Kemin in 2013 as a senior accountant before becoming an accounting manager a year later. The following year, he was promoted to controller for Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America, and in 2015 he became finance director for the business unit. In 2018, he was named vice president of finance for Kemin Nutrisurance, the global pet food and rendering technologies business unit.

Prior to joining Kemin, Mr. Wood was an associate controller at SmartyPig. Earlier, he was an accounting intern at Paladin Brands and Wells Fargo Financial.

Mr. Wood received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accountancy from the University of Iowa. He successfully passed all parts of the Certified Public Accountant exam and is a member of the board of the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity.

“Since joining Kemin, Pat has shown his exceptional aptitude for managing financial operations in a variety of business units and across international boundaries,” said Christopher E. Nelson, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Kemin Industries. “When it came time to fill Tammi’s position upon her retirement, Pat’s ability to drive continuous improvement and experience developing and executing global strategic plans and budgets made him an excellent fit.”