MANDEVILLE, LA. — Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. (CGB) acquired the food-grade soybean division of Quality Technology International, Inc. (QTI).

“CGB is well experienced in the Identity Preserved (IP) and specialty grain markets,” said Eric Kresin, general manager, market development of CGB. “This new business fits perfectly into our market development group as we work to expand in the food and consumer areas for non-GMO, specialty, and organic areas.”

The new food-grade soybean business will trade, ship and sell specialty food soybeans via container to Japan, and domestically for processing and resale to Japanese food manufacturers.

“This divestiture allows QTI to sharpen our focus and concentrate our resources on the demands of our rapidly growing Animal Health and Nutrition division,” said Troy Lohrmann, president and chief executive officer of QTI. “The immediate and foreseeable future calls for new and novel solutions in antibiotic free production alternatives. We see this as our main focus of customer need and opportunity.”

Consolidated Grain and Barge is a wholly owned subsidiary of CGB Enterprises, Inc. The company operates 95 grain facilities across the US Midwest.

QTI provides natural gut health products for conventional, organic and antibiotic free production.