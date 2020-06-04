Production Recipe Ingredient Management System (PRIMS) is a software-based automation program from Focus Works that improves product quality and radically reduces the cost of wasted raw materials. Focus Works developed a PRIMS version for complex dessert and cake manufacturers. The system can handle multi-level sub-recipes, each with different production time frames. It can also calculate the raw material requirements based on work orders and open ingredient purchase orders.

