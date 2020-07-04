NEW YORK — Shake Shack is partnering with online marketplace Goldbelly to launch ShackBurger meal kits.

The ready-to-cook boxes will be available for nationwide shipping and contain all the ingredients needed to recreate the chain’s signature burger at home, including cheese, buns and Shake Shack sauce.

The company also is expanding its list of third-party delivery partners to include Postmates, DoorDash, Caviar and Uber Eats, along with Grubhub.

The announcement came in Shake Shack’s April 2 update to investors, which detailed the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the business in March.

“Over the last two weeks, as mandated shutdowns and stay-at-home orders have gone into place across the country, sales at all shacks have been dramatically reduced,” said Randy Garutti, chief executive officer at Shake Shack. “Compared to last year, excluding shacks that are temporarily closed, sales across our domestic company-operated shacks are currently down between 50% and 90%, averaging down approximately 70% in total.”

The company is taking several measures to reduce costs. Close to 20% of home office workers have been furloughed or laid off, and all remaining executives and corporate employees have had their pay reduced.

The company has struggled to adapt to a changing environment due to its “community gathering place” format, Mr. Garutti said. No locations offer drive-thru services, and most are located in high volume, urban and premier shopping locations.

“Around the globe, communities are being asked to temporarily do the exact opposite of the fundamental human need to gather with friends that we’ve built this company upon,” he said. “We expect to feel this impact for some time ahead.”