As low-carb diets like keto stir up consumer interest, Ardent Mills introduced its Net-Carb Application Mix. This ingredient is a dairy-free, vegan, no-added-sugar mix for keto-friendly baked goods such as pizza, tortillas, rolls and breads. Its dietary fiber offsets the total carbohydrate content, resulting in a “zero net carb” status. The mix is also pre-blended, making it easy to use in a bakery.