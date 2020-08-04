BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. is supersizing four of its cereal brands to create new snack packs.

Kellogg’s Jumbo Snax come in four varieties: Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Corn Pops and Frosted Flakes-inspired Tiger Paws.

The Froot Loops, Apple Jacks and Tiger Paws Jumbo Snax contain 150 calories and 15 grams of sugar per 1.25-cup serving, while the Corn Pops snacks contain 140 calories and 15 grams of sugar per 1.33-cup serving.

“Kellogg’s JUMBO SNAX features the cereal brands consumers know and love, but jumbo-sized and packaged perfectly for snacking,” Kellogg Co. said. “They’re perfect for any snacking occasion — from a sweet, crunchy mid-afternoon snack to family movie night on the couch.”

Set to hit shelves in May, the snacks are available in single-serving multi-packs that contain 12 0.45-oz bags as well as shareable 6-oz multi-serve resealable bags. The multi-packs retail for $5.49, while the multi-serve bags retail for $4.99.