ATCHISON, KAN. — MGP Ingredients is launching the ProTerra line of textured proteins. It includes a new textured pea protein that joins the existing textured wheat series formerly known as Tru Tex.

ProTerra products are suited for use in vegetarian and vegan applications, as well as in blended products as an extension or partial substitute for meats, MGPI said. The non-GMO protein line includes a gluten-free option and is available in multiple sizes and shapes.

“ProTerra proteins not only mimic the appearance and fibrous texture of meat, but their enhanced texture and mouthfeel are important attributes in products developed for consumers who desire the sensory attributes of meat in a plant-based option,” said Ody Maningat, chief science officer and vice president of R&D at MGP Ingredients.