MIAMI — Harry Jacoby has been named manager of sales and marketing North America at Robotray Industrial Automation, a bakery equipment manufacturer. In this role, he will help bring the company’s automated systems to commercial bakeries across the region.

Mr. Jacoby has more than 25 years of baking industry experience. He retired from MIWE America in 2019, after serving as the founder and president of the business for 20 years. Prior to that role, he was president of Revent Inc.