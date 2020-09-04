LEHIGH VALLEY, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has announced that two employees at its Lehigh Valley baking plant have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The facility, which bakes Sara Lee, Nature’s Harvest, Ball Park and Stroehmann products, remains operational.

A spokeswoman for BBU said the company has notified all bakery staff and has directly contacted anyone with whom the individuals had close contact in accordance with guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We are following all CDC guidelines and have implemented additional measures to ensure associate safety,” BBU said. “This includes: Increasing social distancing practices by staggering start times to limit the number of associates in common areas by time clocks and in locker rooms, creating one-chair tables in the break rooms and marking the floor in areas where associates might congregate to remind them to keep a 6-foot distance.

“Increasing frequency of sanitation processes in all areas of the bakery, including focusing on common-touch surfaces.

“Communicating regularly with our associates to ensure they have the information they need to keep themselves and their co-workers safe.”

BBU also said it has a dedicated COVID-19 response team that is monitoring the pandemic across its business.