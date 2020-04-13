KANSAS CITY — Fredrick (Fred) James Fairchild III died on April 9 at the KC Hospice House after suffering a massive stroke on April 1. He was 79 years old.

Mr. Fairchild, who for many years contributed feed operations features for World Grain, a sister publication of Milling & Baking News, was a retired professor in the Department of Grain Science and Industry at Kansas State University in Manhattan.

Born on April 19, 1940, in Ponca City, Okla., Mr. Fairchild graduated from Arkansas City (Kansas) High School in 1958. He attended Arkansas City Junior College, graduating with his associate degree in 1960, then attended and graduated from Kansas State University (KSU) in 1963 with a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering. He received a master’s degree in 1964 at KSU in milling technology.

Mr. Fairchild worked for 30 years as a licensed professional engineer in design construction and also operated grain storage and processing facilities.

He joined the Department of Grain Science and Industry in 1994 at KSU as an associate professor. He was granted tenure and full professorship in 2000. During his time at KSU he taught numerous students through the years and led in the development and construction of the Grain Science Milling Complex at KSU before he retired in 2013. He continued to teach online classes for KSU and the International Grain Program and wrote articles in professional journals until his recent stroke.

He was active in Gamma Sigma Delta, where he was president and treasurer of the KSU chapter. He was recognized with a distinguished faculty award, was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi and was president of the K-State Alumni Chapter. He spent nine years on the KSU Faculty Senate, where he was president and chair of academic affairs.

In 2018, he received the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA)-Kansas State University Lifetime Achievement Award in Washington for his contributions to the feed industry through feed education.

His passion was teaching and mentoring the next generation. He was involved in the Boy Scouts of America for more than 40 years as a scout, cub/scout master, and regional board member in the Coronado Area Council in Kansas. During that time, he earned his Eagle Scout award, Silver Eagle award in Explorers, Silver Beaver award, Good Shepherd award and various other Scouting awards as he mentored young men in his community.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Rebecca Simbro.

He is survived by his wife, Lola, of Raymore, Mo.; daughters, Deborah (Jonathan) Hansen, of Dallas, Ore., and Elizabeth (James) Reicher, of Raymore; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his brother, Ronald R. Fairchild, of Ponca City, Okla.; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Manhattan. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Kansas City Hospice House and Palliative Care and to the Kansas State Alumni Association. Arrangements are by Cullen Funeral Home of Raymore.