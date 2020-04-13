Topos Mondial improved and upgraded the Model T-750, 370-quart Removable Bowl Double Planetary Vertical Mixer. The company improved the sanitary design and longevity of the integrated bowl scraper and provided easier access to the main column section, which can be accessed faster without the use of tools. The mounting of the hydraulic package and the electrical control panel has also been simplified for faster cleaning.

“There have been many advancements in the already proven Model T-750 design since it was introduced,” said Damian Morabito, president, Topos Mondial.

Some key features are shorter mix times, ease of maintenance and sanitation with easy access to all the key components. Its interlocked, removable guarding does not require tools. It’s also fully FSPA compliant, and features a heavy-duty 20 HP standard direct gearmotor drive for fewer parts to breakdown.

The mixer is designed for all types of soft dough, batter, icing, glaze and fillings for any size bakery looking to improve mixing speed and quality. Mr. Morabito said the mixer can cut mixing time in half, doubling the effective mix throughput. It can produce 370 quarts of dough at five batches per hour, which equals 1,850 quarts per hour.