TUKWILA, wash. — Continental Mills, Inc. has purchased a 175,000-square-foot facility in Effingham, Ill., from Hodgson Mill. The facility is located adjacent to the Continental Mills’ existing manufacturing facility in Effingham and is expected to open next year.

The plant will provide increased capacity for Continental Mills’ baking, breakfast and snacks brands, including Krusteaz speed-scratch mixes, Albers cornmeal and grits, WildRoots trail mixes and Alpine cider, among others.

“This is an exciting time for Continental Mills and our employees as we expand our operation with a second facility in Effingham that provides a blank canvas for us to customize and meet customer needs in the years to come,” said Andy Heily, president and chief executive officer of Continental Mills.