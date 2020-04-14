SEATTLE — Josh Guenser has joined MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC as chief financial officer. In this new role, he will oversee financial operations, fiscal responsibility, reporting and accounting for all locations across North America.

Mr. Guenser spent the last 10 years at Starbucks Corp., most recently as senior vice president of finance for the Americas. During his tenure with the company, he was also vice president of US retail, vice president of finance and global supply chain, director of finance, director of global consolidation and reporting, and manager of financial reporting. Prior to joining Starbucks, Mr. Guenser was a senior audit manager with KPMG for seven years.

“Josh is a tremendous leader with deep financial expertise in the global multi-unit retail sector,” said Scott Svenson, co-founder and chief executive officer of MOD Pizza. “With his extensive experience from Starbucks, Josh possesses a deep understanding of complex financial issues across multiple states, countries and continents that will help guide MOD’s strategic vision for the future. On top of that, he has a deep interest in contributing to a company where profit and positive social impact co-exist. This is an unprecedented time in the restaurant industry, and we are confident that Josh will be a major contributor to ensuring that MOD is well-positioned to emerge from this crisis stronger than before.”

MOD Pizza operates more than 480 locations throughout North America. The company reported 2019 systemwide sales of $493 million, a year-over-year increase of 24% and company net revenue of $393 million, up 26% over 2018. In 2019, MOD raised $160 million in equity financing, bringing total funding to date to over $339 million.