CINNAMINSON, NJ — BreadPartners offers several solutions for bakeries shifting production to meet increased consumer demand for soft bread with extended shelf life.

For hearty wheat bread, the company offers Choice Cracked Wheat Base. The 67% base is made with visible cracked wheat and molasses for sweetness and darkened crumb.

Superior #14 White Bread Base is part of the company’s Superior Paste Range of bases. It makes a tender and rich white bread with hint of sweetness. It may be used in sliced pan bread, buns and soft rolls.

BreadPartners also offers Tender 250. Used at 0.25% to 1% on flour weight, the clean label, non-GMO enzymatic softener provides a 14+ day shelf life. Tender 250 may be used with scratch formulations or in conjunction with both Choice Cracked Wheat Base and Superior #14 Wheat Bread Base, the company said.