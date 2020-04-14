PHOENIX — Gilliam (Gil) Phipps has joined Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. as senior vice president and chief marketing officer. In this role, he will oversee Sprouts’ marketing, advertising, customer engagement and private label teams.

Mr. Phipps was most recently vice president of branding and marketing for “Our Brands” at Kroger Co., where he spent the last seven years. Prior to that, he spent more than 11 years at H-E-B, where he held various roles, including director of the retailer’s “Own Brand.” Previously, he led new product development and category management for Hormel Foods Corp.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome Gil to the Sprouts team,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts. “The experience Gil brings will be instrumental in shaping Sprouts’ long-term strategy to build brand awareness and loyalty with our core shopper, including strengthening and defining our private label business.”