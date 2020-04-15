ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA. — Farm Rich, a division of Rich Products Corp., is launching a line of plant-based foods, including appetizers, snacks and meal solutions.

The Garden Inspirations line is debuting exclusively in Kroger stores this month with two products: Meatless Meatballs and Plant-Based BBQ Sliders.

The Meatless Meatballs are made with a blend of soy and pea protein, garlic, onion and spices. Each serving provides 12 grams of plant-based protein.

The Plant-Based BBQ Sliders are made with pulled porkless soy shreds in a tangy barbecue sauce on soft rolls. Each serving packs 13 grams of plant-based protein.

The 20-oz meatballs and 12.7-oz sliders are available in the Kroger freezer aisle for a suggested retail price of $7.99.

Farm Rich plans to extend the Garden Inspirations line this summer with two new items: Breaded Cauliflower Bites, featuring whole cauliflower florets rolls in a rice coating with sweet sesame dipping sauce; and Breaded Zucchini Sticks, featuring zucchini slices breaded in a savory coating with a side of tangy marinara dipping sauce.

"Many of us are taking little — and some big — steps to limit how much meat we consume and expand our daily diet choices, and this innovative new line gives shoppers more plant-based options to choose from at the grocery store," said Ciera Womack, senior marketing manager for Farm Rich. "The Meatless Meatballs and BBQ Sliders are just a taste of several new plant-based foods planned this year from Garden Inspirations by Farm Rich."