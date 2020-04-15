YORBA LINDA, CALIF. — Unite Food, a new protein bar startup company, is launching with a line of protein bars inspired by comfort foods and nostalgic flavors from around the world.

Made with nut butters, hemp seeds, brown rice syrup, egg whites, date paste, and prebiotic chicory fiber, Unite bars provide 10 grams of protein each and are gluten-free, dairy-free and soy-free.

The churro bar features a mix of almond butter, almonds, vanilla and toffee bits dusted with cinnamon. Each 1.58-oz bar contains 190 calories and 9 grams of sugar.

The Mexican hot chocolate bar features a dark chocolate base with almond butter, cinnamon and chili pepper. Each bar contains 190 calories and 9 grams of sugar.

The PB & Jelly bar features creamy peanut butter peppered with strawberry jam bits that are made with apple, strawberry juice concentrate, baobab, sunflower oil and red beet extract. Each bar contains 180 calories and 10 grams of sugar.

“I realized that I was bored with regular old protein bars because the flavors of my childhood were not represented,” said Clara Paye, founder of Unite Food and naturalized American citizen. “And I’m not alone. Shoppers are more diverse than ever, and they’re looking for products that reflect their communities and tastes. So, I set out to use food as an instrument of inclusion and prove that diversity can be delicious with a line of protein bars inspired by favorite flavors from around the world. By making products that more people can relate to, we build more unity for all.”

Unite bars are available on the company’s website in single flavor packs of 12 or variety packs, including four of each flavor for $29.