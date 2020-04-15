RIDGEFIELD, NJ. — Toufayan Bakeries is providing enhanced pay for front line employees and donating to foodbanks across the country in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The bakery, one of the oldest family run bakeries in the United States, is donating hundreds of cases of products to food banks and hospitals in New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.

“For generations the Toufayan family has prided itself on giving back,” said Karen Toufayan, vice president of marketing and sales for Toufayan. “The communities where we operate are like extended families, and it’s never been more important to support them than during these uncertain times.”

Toufayan also is donating $200,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and nourish.NJ to help them provide for families in need.