WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products rose 0.4% in March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The index for all food at home also rose, increasing 0.4%.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 13 posted month-over-month gains and 5 finished lower.

The March index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 277.6 of the 1982-84 average, up 0.4% from a year ago. For all food at home, the March index was 245.2, up 0.4% from March 2019.

The CPI for cereals and cereal products in March was 228, up 0.8% from February but down 1.1% from March 2019. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 235.9, up 0.7% from February but down 0.8% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 221.6, up 1.8% from the previous month but down 1.2% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 238.9, down 0.2% from February and down 1% from March 2019.

The price index for bakery products in March was 306.3, up 0.1% from February and up 0.7% from March 2019.

The March index for bread was 187.3, up 0.3% from February and up 2.2% from March 2019. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 343.2, up 0.7% from February and up 3.8% from March 2019. For bread other than white, the index was 362, up 0.5% from February and up 0.7% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in March was 179.7, down 0.1% from February and down 1.4% from March 2019. The March index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 292.4, up 1.5% from February and up 0.8% from March 2019. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 316.2, up 0.8% from February but down 0.5% from March 2019; and cookies, 272.3, up 1.4% from the previous month and up 1.3% from the previous year.

The CPI for other bakery products in March was 269.2, down 1% from February and down 0.1% from March 2019. Under this heading, other price indexes in March included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 306.9, down 2.3% from February and down 1.4% from March 2019; crackers and cracker products, 309, up 0.3% from February and up 1.7% from March 2019; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 267.5, down 1.5% from February and down 1.3% from the previous year.