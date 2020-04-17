Monticello, Ill. — Viobin, LLC unveiled a new disinfectant formula, Electro-Biocide, through its Guardian health and safety brand.

The broad-spectrum disinfectant is effective on pathogens including the novel coronavirus but has the toxicity of tap water, Guardian said. Its active ingredient, dissolved chlorine dioxide gas, is known for its destructive properties against viruses as well as its environmental friendliness.

Electro-Biocide is biodegradable, allergen safe, non-toxic, non-corrosive and odorless.