MUMBAI — Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd. on April 15 committed to donate 71 tonnes of biscuits and chocolates for distribution in 12 cities in India amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The donations will go to the India FoodBanking Network of the Food Security Foundation India to aid in strengthening various feeding programs. The World Health Organization on April 17 was reporting India had 13,387 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 437 deaths. Mondelez India Foods also said about one lakh (100,000) meals were provided by employees through a company association with Akshaya Patra Foundation. This practice will continue through April.

Mondelez India Foods has donated one lakh masks and about 225 liters of sanitizers in Mumbai to support frontline workers, including hospital staff and police. The company extended support to local authorities around its factory locations by donating 1,800 relief kits consisting of masks, sanitizers and snack products like chocolates, biscuits and Tang in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.