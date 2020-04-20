TINLEY PARK, ILL. — Patti Stobaugh, owner of PattiCakes Bakery in Conway, Ark., has been named president of the Retail Bakers of America (RBA). She succeeds John Lupo, a certified master baker and owner of Grandma’s Bakery in White Bear Lake, Minn.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the RBA was unable to host its annual face-to-face board meeting, so Ms. Stobaugh’s two-year term started via a Zoom video call on April 15. With Ms. Stobaugh at the helm, the RBA will continue to pursue its mission to be a reliable and relevant resource, providing education, events and valuable networking opportunities online and in person.

“What an exciting and unprecedented time to be elected as the Retail Bakers of America Board president,” Ms. Stobaugh said. “While we are facing the uncharted and unknown with COVID-19, our industry is set to offer sustenance and comfort to our nation. As has been the case throughout history, food is a uniting factor for family, friends and coworkers. Many of our retail bakeries offer savory as well as sweet options. Let us band together as an industry and feed our great country.”

PattiCakes Bakery opened in 2006 with a mission to make great food that was reminiscent of a visit to Grandma’s house. Since then, thousands have walked through the door and enjoyed something home-made.

“In the last 30 days, my business and personal goals have had to adapt due to COVID-19,” Ms. Stobaugh said. “While we, as an industry, will need to remain fluid, we also need to pull together for encouragement and the exchange of ideas. In years past, RBA has had strong regional groups of members. I would like to see that revived, with an emphasis on monthly Zoom meetings and quarterly or semi-annual in-person meetings.”